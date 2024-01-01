50 Argentine pesos to Icelandic krónas

Convert ARS to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 ars
7.27 isk

$1.000 ARS = kr0.1455 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
ARS to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 ARS to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14790.1547
Low0.14410.1441
Average0.14620.1495
Change-1.56%-5.01%
1 ARS to ISK stats

The performance of ARS to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1479 and a 30 day low of 0.1441. This means the 30 day average was 0.1462. The change for ARS to ISK was -1.56.

The performance of ARS to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1547 and a 90 day low of 0.1441. This means the 90 day average was 0.1495. The change for ARS to ISK was -5.01.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.481.350.90517.8711.30717.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0790.88312.0790.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7421.44319.7420.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 ARS0.14548 ISK
5 ARS0.72740 ISK
10 ARS1.45479 ISK
20 ARS2.90958 ISK
50 ARS7.27395 ISK
100 ARS14.54790 ISK
250 ARS36.36975 ISK
500 ARS72.73950 ISK
1000 ARS145.47900 ISK
2000 ARS290.95800 ISK
5000 ARS727.39500 ISK
10000 ARS1,454.79000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Argentine Peso
1 ISK6.87384 ARS
5 ISK34.36920 ARS
10 ISK68.73840 ARS
20 ISK137.47680 ARS
50 ISK343.69200 ARS
100 ISK687.38400 ARS
250 ISK1,718.46000 ARS
500 ISK3,436.92000 ARS
1000 ISK6,873.84000 ARS
2000 ISK13,747.68000 ARS
5000 ISK34,369.20000 ARS
10000 ISK68,738.40000 ARS