5 Argentine pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert ARS to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 ars
81.67 idr

$1.000 ARS = Rp16.33 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:02
ARS to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 ARS to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.358018.1618
Low16.222316.2223
Average16.679817.4329
Change-5.90%-9.67%
1 ARS to IDR stats

The performance of ARS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.3580 and a 30 day low of 16.2223. This means the 30 day average was 16.6798. The change for ARS to IDR was -5.90.

The performance of ARS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.1618 and a 90 day low of 16.2223. This means the 90 day average was 17.4329. The change for ARS to IDR was -9.67.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8721.30717.8720.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.080.88312.080.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7411.44319.7410.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ARS16.33350 IDR
5 ARS81.66750 IDR
10 ARS163.33500 IDR
20 ARS326.67000 IDR
50 ARS816.67500 IDR
100 ARS1,633.35000 IDR
250 ARS4,083.37500 IDR
500 ARS8,166.75000 IDR
1000 ARS16,333.50000 IDR
2000 ARS32,667.00000 IDR
5000 ARS81,667.50000 IDR
10000 ARS163,335.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Argentine Peso
1 IDR0.06122 ARS
5 IDR0.30612 ARS
10 IDR0.61224 ARS
20 IDR1.22447 ARS
50 IDR3.06119 ARS
100 IDR6.12237 ARS
250 IDR15.30593 ARS
500 IDR30.61185 ARS
1000 IDR61.22370 ARS
2000 IDR122.44740 ARS
5000 IDR306.11850 ARS
10000 IDR612.23700 ARS