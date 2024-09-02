Argentine peso to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 16.334 today, reflecting a 0.527% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.305% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 16.352 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 16.222 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.