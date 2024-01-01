1 thousand Argentine pesos to Ethiopian birrs

Convert ARS to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
117.12 etb

$1.000 ARS = Br0.1171 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ETB
1 ARS to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11740.1174
Low0.07450.0618
Average0.11110.0799
Change38.00%83.70%
View full history

1 ARS to ETB stats

The performance of ARS to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1174 and a 30 day low of 0.0745. This means the 30 day average was 0.1111. The change for ARS to ETB was 38.00.

The performance of ARS to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1174 and a 90 day low of 0.0618. This means the 90 day average was 0.0799. The change for ARS to ETB was 83.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0890.88412.0890.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2410.96813.2410.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7461.44319.7460.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 ARS0.11712 ETB
5 ARS0.58561 ETB
10 ARS1.17121 ETB
20 ARS2.34242 ETB
50 ARS5.85605 ETB
100 ARS11.71210 ETB
250 ARS29.28025 ETB
500 ARS58.56050 ETB
1000 ARS117.12100 ETB
2000 ARS234.24200 ETB
5000 ARS585.60500 ETB
10000 ARS1,171.21000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Argentine Peso
1 ETB8.53816 ARS
5 ETB42.69080 ARS
10 ETB85.38160 ARS
20 ETB170.76320 ARS
50 ETB426.90800 ARS
100 ETB853.81600 ARS
250 ETB2,134.54000 ARS
500 ETB4,269.08000 ARS
1000 ETB8,538.16000 ARS
2000 ETB17,076.32000 ARS
5000 ETB42,690.80000 ARS
10000 ETB85,381.60000 ARS