2,000 Ethiopian birrs to Argentine pesos

Convert ETB to ARS at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = $8.223 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
ETB to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ARS
1 ETB to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.321816.1694
Low8.07018.0701
Average8.19909.1679
Change0.22%-48.89%
1 ETB to ARS stats

The performance of ETB to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3218 and a 30 day low of 8.0701. This means the 30 day average was 8.1990. The change for ETB to ARS was 0.22.

The performance of ETB to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.1694 and a 90 day low of 8.0701. This means the 90 day average was 9.1679. The change for ETB to ARS was -48.89.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Argentine Peso
1 ETB8.22262 ARS
5 ETB41.11310 ARS
10 ETB82.22620 ARS
20 ETB164.45240 ARS
50 ETB411.13100 ARS
100 ETB822.26200 ARS
250 ETB2,055.65500 ARS
500 ETB4,111.31000 ARS
1000 ETB8,222.62000 ARS
2000 ETB16,445.24000 ARS
5000 ETB41,113.10000 ARS
10000 ETB82,226.20000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 ARS0.12162 ETB
5 ARS0.60808 ETB
10 ARS1.21616 ETB
20 ARS2.43232 ETB
50 ARS6.08080 ETB
100 ARS12.16160 ETB
250 ARS30.40400 ETB
500 ARS60.80800 ETB
1000 ARS121.61600 ETB
2000 ARS243.23200 ETB
5000 ARS608.08000 ETB
10000 ARS1,216.16000 ETB