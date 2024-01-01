2,000 Argentine pesos to Algerian dinars

Convert ARS to DZD at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
280.99 dzd

$1.000 ARS = دج0.1405 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
ARS to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 ARS to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14400.1497
Low0.14050.1405
Average0.14240.1454
Change-2.36%-6.14%
1 ARS to DZD stats

The performance of ARS to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1440 and a 30 day low of 0.1405. This means the 30 day average was 0.1424. The change for ARS to DZD was -2.36.

The performance of ARS to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1497 and a 90 day low of 0.1405. This means the 90 day average was 0.1454. The change for ARS to DZD was -6.14.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0910.88412.0910.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2420.96813.2420.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7461.44319.7460.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 ARS0.14049 DZD
5 ARS0.70247 DZD
10 ARS1.40493 DZD
20 ARS2.80986 DZD
50 ARS7.02465 DZD
100 ARS14.04930 DZD
250 ARS35.12325 DZD
500 ARS70.24650 DZD
1000 ARS140.49300 DZD
2000 ARS280.98600 DZD
5000 ARS702.46500 DZD
10000 ARS1,404.93000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 DZD7.11780 ARS
5 DZD35.58900 ARS
10 DZD71.17800 ARS
20 DZD142.35600 ARS
50 DZD355.89000 ARS
100 DZD711.78000 ARS
250 DZD1,779.45000 ARS
500 DZD3,558.90000 ARS
1000 DZD7,117.80000 ARS
2000 DZD14,235.60000 ARS
5000 DZD35,589.00000 ARS
10000 DZD71,178.00000 ARS