20 Algerian dinars to Argentine pesos

Convert DZD to ARS at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = $7.386 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
DZD to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ARS
1 DZD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.38627.3862
Low7.28796.9199
Average7.33277.1671
Change1.35%6.72%
1 DZD to ARS stats

The performance of DZD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3862 and a 30 day low of 7.2879. This means the 30 day average was 7.3327. The change for DZD to ARS was 1.35.

The performance of DZD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3862 and a 90 day low of 6.9199. This means the 90 day average was 7.1671. The change for DZD to ARS was 6.72.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 DZD7.38622 ARS
5 DZD36.93110 ARS
10 DZD73.86220 ARS
20 DZD147.72440 ARS
50 DZD369.31100 ARS
100 DZD738.62200 ARS
250 DZD1,846.55500 ARS
500 DZD3,693.11000 ARS
1000 DZD7,386.22000 ARS
2000 DZD14,772.44000 ARS
5000 DZD36,931.10000 ARS
10000 DZD73,862.20000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 ARS0.13539 DZD
5 ARS0.67694 DZD
10 ARS1.35387 DZD
20 ARS2.70774 DZD
50 ARS6.76935 DZD
100 ARS13.53870 DZD
250 ARS33.84675 DZD
500 ARS67.69350 DZD
1000 ARS135.38700 DZD
2000 ARS270.77400 DZD
5000 ARS676.93500 DZD
10000 ARS1,353.87000 DZD