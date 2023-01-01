Argentine pesos to Dominican pesos today

Convert ARS to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
161.14 dop

1.00000 ARS = 0.16114 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874551.084690.2741.486281.671190.96418.7512
1 GBP1.1434511.2402103.2251.699511.910941.1022821.4413
1 USD0.9220.806322183.23251.370351.540830.8888517.2886
1 INR0.01107740.009687580.012014510.01646410.01851240.01067910.207715

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 ARS0.16114 DOP
5 ARS0.80571 DOP
10 ARS1.61142 DOP
20 ARS3.22284 DOP
50 ARS8.05710 DOP
100 ARS16.11420 DOP
250 ARS40.28550 DOP
500 ARS80.57100 DOP
1000 ARS161.14200 DOP
2000 ARS322.28400 DOP
5000 ARS805.71000 DOP
10000 ARS1611.42000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Argentine Peso
1 DOP6.20570 ARS
5 DOP31.02850 ARS
10 DOP62.05700 ARS
20 DOP124.11400 ARS
50 DOP310.28500 ARS
100 DOP620.57000 ARS
250 DOP1551.42500 ARS
500 DOP3102.85000 ARS
1000 DOP6205.70000 ARS
2000 DOP12411.40000 ARS
5000 DOP31028.50000 ARS
10000 DOP62057.00000 ARS