100 Argentine pesos to Dominican pesos

Convert ARS to DOP at the real exchange rate

100 ars
6.27 dop

$1.000 ARS = $0.06266 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:50
ARS to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

DOP
1 ARS to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06380.0661
Low0.06270.0627
Average0.06330.0642
Change-1.64%-5.21%
View full history

1 ARS to DOP stats

The performance of ARS to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0638 and a 30 day low of 0.0627. This means the 30 day average was 0.0633. The change for ARS to DOP was -1.64.

The performance of ARS to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0661 and a 90 day low of 0.0627. This means the 90 day average was 0.0642. The change for ARS to DOP was -5.21.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 ARS0.06266 DOP
5 ARS0.31330 DOP
10 ARS0.62660 DOP
20 ARS1.25319 DOP
50 ARS3.13299 DOP
100 ARS6.26597 DOP
250 ARS15.66493 DOP
500 ARS31.32985 DOP
1000 ARS62.65970 DOP
2000 ARS125.31940 DOP
5000 ARS313.29850 DOP
10000 ARS626.59700 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Argentine Peso
1 DOP15.95920 ARS
5 DOP79.79600 ARS
10 DOP159.59200 ARS
20 DOP319.18400 ARS
50 DOP797.96000 ARS
100 DOP1,595.92000 ARS
250 DOP3,989.80000 ARS
500 DOP7,979.60000 ARS
1000 DOP15,959.20000 ARS
2000 DOP31,918.40000 ARS
5000 DOP79,796.00000 ARS
10000 DOP159,592.00000 ARS