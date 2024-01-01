250 Dominican pesos to Argentine pesos

Convert DOP to ARS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = $16.35 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 DOP to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.354116.3541
Low16.041615.6715
Average16.191215.9595
Change1.92%4.20%
View full history

1 DOP to ARS stats

The performance of DOP to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3541 and a 30 day low of 16.0416. This means the 30 day average was 16.1912. The change for DOP to ARS was 1.92.

The performance of DOP to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.3541 and a 90 day low of 15.6715. This means the 90 day average was 15.9595. The change for DOP to ARS was 4.20.

Track market ratesView DOP to ARS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8111.4931.6180.93721.556
1 GBP1.20211.298109.161.7941.9451.12625.912
1 USD0.9260.77184.0761.3821.4980.86719.958
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Argentine Peso
1 DOP16.34930 ARS
5 DOP81.74650 ARS
10 DOP163.49300 ARS
20 DOP326.98600 ARS
50 DOP817.46500 ARS
100 DOP1,634.93000 ARS
250 DOP4,087.32500 ARS
500 DOP8,174.65000 ARS
1000 DOP16,349.30000 ARS
2000 DOP32,698.60000 ARS
5000 DOP81,746.50000 ARS
10000 DOP163,493.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 ARS0.06116 DOP
5 ARS0.30582 DOP
10 ARS0.61165 DOP
20 ARS1.22329 DOP
50 ARS3.05824 DOP
100 ARS6.11647 DOP
250 ARS15.29118 DOP
500 ARS30.58235 DOP
1000 ARS61.16470 DOP
2000 ARS122.32940 DOP
5000 ARS305.82350 DOP
10000 ARS611.64700 DOP