Argentine peso to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Dominican pesos is currently 0.063 today, reflecting a -0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.687% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.063 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.063 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.184% increase in value.