2,000 Angolan kwanzas to Armenian drams

Convert AOA to AMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
841.62 amd

Kz1.000 AOA = ֏0.4208 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
AOA to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 AOA to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43790.4530
Low0.41950.4195
Average0.42950.4390
Change-3.61%-7.11%
View full history

1 AOA to AMD stats

The performance of AOA to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4379 and a 30 day low of 0.4195. This means the 30 day average was 0.4295. The change for AOA to AMD was -3.61.

The performance of AOA to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4530 and a 90 day low of 0.4195. This means the 90 day average was 0.4390. The change for AOA to AMD was -7.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Armenian Dram
1 AOA0.42081 AMD
5 AOA2.10406 AMD
10 AOA4.20811 AMD
20 AOA8.41622 AMD
50 AOA21.04055 AMD
100 AOA42.08110 AMD
250 AOA105.20275 AMD
500 AOA210.40550 AMD
1000 AOA420.81100 AMD
2000 AOA841.62200 AMD
5000 AOA2,104.05500 AMD
10000 AOA4,208.11000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Angolan Kwanza
1 AMD2.37637 AOA
5 AMD11.88185 AOA
10 AMD23.76370 AOA
20 AMD47.52740 AOA
50 AMD118.81850 AOA
100 AMD237.63700 AOA
250 AMD594.09250 AOA
500 AMD1,188.18500 AOA
1000 AMD2,376.37000 AOA
2000 AMD4,752.74000 AOA
5000 AMD11,881.85000 AOA
10000 AMD23,763.70000 AOA