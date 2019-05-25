Armenian drams to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert AMD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
25.19 mad

1.00000 AMD = 0.02519 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.084990.30541.48621.669720.964718.7427
1 GBP1.1432511.24025103.2371.699021.908811.1028921.4266
1 USD0.921750.806289183.23851.36991.539050.889217.276
1 INR0.01107350.009686490.012013710.01645750.01848970.01068260.207548

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moroccan Dirham
1 AMD0.02519 MAD
5 AMD0.12593 MAD
10 AMD0.25186 MAD
20 AMD0.50372 MAD
50 AMD1.25931 MAD
100 AMD2.51862 MAD
250 AMD6.29655 MAD
500 AMD12.59310 MAD
1000 AMD25.18620 MAD
2000 AMD50.37240 MAD
5000 AMD125.93100 MAD
10000 AMD251.86200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Armenian Dram
1 MAD39.70430 AMD
5 MAD198.52150 AMD
10 MAD397.04300 AMD
20 MAD794.08600 AMD
50 MAD1985.21500 AMD
100 MAD3970.43000 AMD
250 MAD9926.07500 AMD
500 MAD19852.15000 AMD
1000 MAD39704.30000 AMD
2000 MAD79408.60000 AMD
5000 MAD198521.50000 AMD
10000 MAD397043.00000 AMD