500 amd
12.58 mad

֏1.000 AMD = د.م.0.02516 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:09
AMD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 AMD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02540.0258
Low0.02480.0248
Average0.02520.0254
Change-0.82%-1.94%
1 AMD to MAD stats

The performance of AMD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0254 and a 30 day low of 0.0248. This means the 30 day average was 0.0252. The change for AMD to MAD was -0.82.

The performance of AMD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0258 and a 90 day low of 0.0248. This means the 90 day average was 0.0254. The change for AMD to MAD was -1.94.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6330.93921.786
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0621.7711.941.11625.889
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.85119.722
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moroccan Dirham
1 AMD0.02516 MAD
5 AMD0.12581 MAD
10 AMD0.25161 MAD
20 AMD0.50322 MAD
50 AMD1.25806 MAD
100 AMD2.51612 MAD
250 AMD6.29030 MAD
500 AMD12.58060 MAD
1000 AMD25.16120 MAD
2000 AMD50.32240 MAD
5000 AMD125.80600 MAD
10000 AMD251.61200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Armenian Dram
1 MAD39.74370 AMD
5 MAD198.71850 AMD
10 MAD397.43700 AMD
20 MAD794.87400 AMD
50 MAD1,987.18500 AMD
100 MAD3,974.37000 AMD
250 MAD9,935.92500 AMD
500 MAD19,871.85000 AMD
1000 MAD39,743.70000 AMD
2000 MAD79,487.40000 AMD
5000 MAD198,718.50000 AMD
10000 MAD397,437.00000 AMD