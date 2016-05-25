Armenian dram to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.025 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 1.136% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.025 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.