1000 aed
3529.36 scr

1.00000 AED = 3.52936 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 AED3.52936 SCR
5 AED17.64680 SCR
10 AED35.29360 SCR
20 AED70.58720 SCR
50 AED176.46800 SCR
100 AED352.93600 SCR
250 AED882.34000 SCR
500 AED1764.68000 SCR
1000 AED3529.36000 SCR
2000 AED7058.72000 SCR
5000 AED17646.80000 SCR
10000 AED35293.60000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SCR0.28334 AED
5 SCR1.41668 AED
10 SCR2.83337 AED
20 SCR5.66674 AED
50 SCR14.16685 AED
100 SCR28.33370 AED
250 SCR70.83425 AED
500 SCR141.66850 AED
1000 SCR283.33700 AED
2000 SCR566.67400 AED
5000 SCR1416.68500 AED
10000 SCR2833.37000 AED