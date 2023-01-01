United Arab Emirates dirhams to Czech korunas today

Convert AED to CZK at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
6134.35 czk

1.00000 AED = 6.13435 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.085690.3551.486241.669380.9644518.7396
1 GBP1.1430511.2408103.2721.698721.908041.1024221.4187
1 USD0.921150.805932183.23051.369051.537750.8884517.262
1 INR0.01106750.009683130.012014810.01644890.01847580.01067460.2074

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AED6.13435 CZK
5 AED30.67175 CZK
10 AED61.34350 CZK
20 AED122.68700 CZK
50 AED306.71750 CZK
100 AED613.43500 CZK
250 AED1533.58750 CZK
500 AED3067.17500 CZK
1000 AED6134.35000 CZK
2000 AED12268.70000 CZK
5000 AED30671.75000 CZK
10000 AED61343.50000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CZK0.16302 AED
5 CZK0.81508 AED
10 CZK1.63016 AED
20 CZK3.26032 AED
50 CZK8.15080 AED
100 CZK16.30160 AED
250 CZK40.75400 AED
500 CZK81.50800 AED
1000 CZK163.01600 AED
2000 CZK326.03200 AED
5000 CZK815.08000 AED
10000 CZK1630.16000 AED