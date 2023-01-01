United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert AED to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
27780.50 cve

1.00000 AED = 27.78050 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.085690.3551.486241.669380.9644518.7396
1 GBP1.1430511.2408103.2721.698721.908041.1024221.4187
1 USD0.921150.805932183.23051.369051.537750.8884517.262
1 INR0.01106750.009683130.012014810.01644890.01847580.01067460.2074

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AED27.78050 CVE
5 AED138.90250 CVE
10 AED277.80500 CVE
20 AED555.61000 CVE
50 AED1389.02500 CVE
100 AED2778.05000 CVE
250 AED6945.12500 CVE
500 AED13890.25000 CVE
1000 AED27780.50000 CVE
2000 AED55561.00000 CVE
5000 AED138902.50000 CVE
10000 AED277805.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CVE0.03600 AED
5 CVE0.17998 AED
10 CVE0.35996 AED
20 CVE0.71993 AED
50 CVE1.79983 AED
100 CVE3.59965 AED
250 CVE8.99912 AED
500 CVE17.99825 AED
1000 CVE35.99650 AED
2000 CVE71.99300 AED
5000 CVE179.98250 AED
10000 CVE359.96500 AED