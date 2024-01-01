Convert AED to CVE at the real exchange rate

United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos today

1,000 aed
28,041.80 cve

د.إ1.000 AED = Esc28.04 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AED28,04180 CVE
5 AED140,20900 CVE
10 AED280,41800 CVE
20 AED560,83600 CVE
50 AED1.402,09000 CVE
100 AED2.804,18000 CVE
250 AED7.010,45000 CVE
500 AED14.020,90000 CVE
1000 AED28.041,80000 CVE
2000 AED56.083,60000 CVE
5000 AED140.209,00000 CVE
10000 AED280.418,00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CVE0,03566 AED
5 CVE0,17831 AED
10 CVE0,35661 AED
20 CVE0,71322 AED
50 CVE1,78305 AED
100 CVE3,56610 AED
250 CVE8,91525 AED
500 CVE17,83050 AED
1000 CVE35,66100 AED
2000 CVE71,32200 AED
5000 CVE178,30500 AED
10000 CVE356,61000 AED