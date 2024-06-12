United Arab Emirates dirham to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 28,042 today, reflecting a 0.210% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 1.341% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 28,079 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 27,648 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.273% increase in value.