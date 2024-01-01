Convert AED to CVE at the real exchange rate

5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

5,000 aed
1,40,210.50 cve

د.إ1.000 AED = Esc28.04 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.568278.60.9310.78558.7011.37518.574
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.769299.27210.84363.0561.47719.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AED28,04210 CVE
5 AED140,21050 CVE
10 AED280,42100 CVE
20 AED560,84200 CVE
50 AED1.402,10500 CVE
100 AED2.804,21000 CVE
250 AED7.010,52500 CVE
500 AED14.021,05000 CVE
1000 AED28.042,10000 CVE
2000 AED56.084,20000 CVE
5000 AED140.210,50000 CVE
10000 AED280.421,00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CVE0,03566 AED
5 CVE0,17830 AED
10 CVE0,35661 AED
20 CVE0,71321 AED
50 CVE1,78304 AED
100 CVE3,56607 AED
250 CVE8,91518 AED
500 CVE17,83035 AED
1000 CVE35,66070 AED
2000 CVE71,32140 AED
5000 CVE178,30350 AED
10000 CVE356,60700 AED