New Taiwan dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert TWD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,209.51 mru

NT$1.000 TWD = UM1.210 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21741.2352
Low1.20451.2045
Average1.21081.2168
Change-0.39%-1.56%
View full history

1 TWD to MRU stats

The performance of TWD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2174 and a 30 day low of 1.2045. This means the 30 day average was 1.2108. The change for TWD to MRU was -0.39.

The performance of TWD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2352 and a 90 day low of 1.2045. This means the 90 day average was 1.2168. The change for TWD to MRU was -1.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.3750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7050.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.98185.9421.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.621104.7330.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TWD1.20951 MRU
5 TWD6.04755 MRU
10 TWD12.09510 MRU
20 TWD24.19020 MRU
50 TWD60.47550 MRU
100 TWD120.95100 MRU
250 TWD302.37750 MRU
500 TWD604.75500 MRU
1000 TWD1,209.51000 MRU
2000 TWD2,419.02000 MRU
5000 TWD6,047.55000 MRU
10000 TWD12,095.10000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MRU0.82678 TWD
5 MRU4.13391 TWD
10 MRU8.26782 TWD
20 MRU16.53564 TWD
50 MRU41.33910 TWD
100 MRU82.67820 TWD
250 MRU206.69550 TWD
500 MRU413.39100 TWD
1000 MRU826.78200 TWD
2000 MRU1,653.56400 TWD
5000 MRU4,133.91000 TWD
10000 MRU8,267.82000 TWD