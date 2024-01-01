New Taiwan dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert TWD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
3,090.84 cve

NT$1.000 TWD = Esc3.091 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
TWD to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.14823.1986
Low3.09083.0908
Average3.11503.1516
Change-1.70%-2.75%
1 TWD to CVE stats

The performance of TWD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1482 and a 30 day low of 3.0908. This means the 30 day average was 3.1150. The change for TWD to CVE was -1.70.

The performance of TWD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1986 and a 90 day low of 3.0908. This means the 90 day average was 3.1516. The change for TWD to CVE was -2.75.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TWD3.09084 CVE
5 TWD15.45420 CVE
10 TWD30.90840 CVE
20 TWD61.81680 CVE
50 TWD154.54200 CVE
100 TWD309.08400 CVE
250 TWD772.71000 CVE
500 TWD1,545.42000 CVE
1000 TWD3,090.84000 CVE
2000 TWD6,181.68000 CVE
5000 TWD15,454.20000 CVE
10000 TWD30,908.40000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CVE0.32354 TWD
5 CVE1.61769 TWD
10 CVE3.23537 TWD
20 CVE6.47074 TWD
50 CVE16.17685 TWD
100 CVE32.35370 TWD
250 CVE80.88425 TWD
500 CVE161.76850 TWD
1000 CVE323.53700 TWD
2000 CVE647.07400 TWD
5000 CVE1,617.68500 TWD
10000 CVE3,235.37000 TWD