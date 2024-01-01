New Taiwan dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today
Convert TWD to CVE at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to CVE
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.1482
|3.1986
|Low
|3.0908
|3.0908
|Average
|3.1150
|3.1516
|Change
|-1.70%
|-2.75%
|View full history
1 TWD to CVE stats
The performance of TWD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1482 and a 30 day low of 3.0908. This means the 30 day average was 3.1150. The change for TWD to CVE was -1.70.
The performance of TWD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1986 and a 90 day low of 3.0908. This means the 90 day average was 3.1516. The change for TWD to CVE was -2.75.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1 TWD
|3.09084 CVE
|5 TWD
|15.45420 CVE
|10 TWD
|30.90840 CVE
|20 TWD
|61.81680 CVE
|50 TWD
|154.54200 CVE
|100 TWD
|309.08400 CVE
|250 TWD
|772.71000 CVE
|500 TWD
|1,545.42000 CVE
|1000 TWD
|3,090.84000 CVE
|2000 TWD
|6,181.68000 CVE
|5000 TWD
|15,454.20000 CVE
|10000 TWD
|30,908.40000 CVE