5 New Taiwan dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert TWD to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 twd
16.30 cve

1.00000 TWD = 3.25961 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:37 UTC
TWD to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.052787.58991.443781.651550.96218.8949
1GBP1.155211.21605101.1811.667811.907831.111321.8269
1USD0.949950.822335183.2051.37151.568870.9138517.949
1INR0.01141680.009883240.012018510.01648340.01885550.01098310.21572

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TWD3.25961 CVE
5 TWD16.29805 CVE
10 TWD32.59610 CVE
20 TWD65.19220 CVE
50 TWD162.98050 CVE
100 TWD325.96100 CVE
250 TWD814.90250 CVE
500 TWD1629.80500 CVE
1000 TWD3259.61000 CVE
2000 TWD6519.22000 CVE
5000 TWD16298.05000 CVE
10000 TWD32596.10000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CVE0.30678 TWD
5 CVE1.53392 TWD
10 CVE3.06785 TWD
20 CVE6.13570 TWD
50 CVE15.33925 TWD
100 CVE30.67850 TWD
250 CVE76.69625 TWD
500 CVE153.39250 TWD
1000 CVE306.78500 TWD
2000 CVE613.57000 TWD
5000 CVE1533.92500 TWD
10000 CVE3067.85000 TWD