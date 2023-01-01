1 thousand Turkish liras to New Taiwan dollars

Convert TRY to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,171.69 twd

1.00000 TRY = 1.17169 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38 UTC
TRY to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TRY1.17169 TWD
5 TRY5.85845 TWD
10 TRY11.71690 TWD
20 TRY23.43380 TWD
50 TRY58.58450 TWD
100 TRY117.16900 TWD
250 TRY292.92250 TWD
500 TRY585.84500 TWD
1000 TRY1171.69000 TWD
2000 TRY2343.38000 TWD
5000 TRY5858.45000 TWD
10000 TRY11716.90000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 TWD0.85347 TRY
5 TWD4.26736 TRY
10 TWD8.53471 TRY
20 TWD17.06942 TRY
50 TWD42.67355 TRY
100 TWD85.34710 TRY
250 TWD213.36775 TRY
500 TWD426.73550 TRY
1000 TWD853.47100 TRY
2000 TWD1706.94200 TRY
5000 TWD4267.35500 TRY
10000 TWD8534.71000 TRY