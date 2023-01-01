50 New Taiwan dollars to Turkish liras

50 twd
42.75 try

1.00000 TWD = 0.85500 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:36 UTC
TWD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 TWD0.85500 TRY
5 TWD4.27500 TRY
10 TWD8.55000 TRY
20 TWD17.10000 TRY
50 TWD42.75000 TRY
100 TWD85.50000 TRY
250 TWD213.75000 TRY
500 TWD427.50000 TRY
1000 TWD855.00000 TRY
2000 TWD1710.00000 TRY
5000 TWD4275.00000 TRY
10000 TWD8550.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TRY1.16959 TWD
5 TRY5.84795 TWD
10 TRY11.69590 TWD
20 TRY23.39180 TWD
50 TRY58.47950 TWD
100 TRY116.95900 TWD
250 TRY292.39750 TWD
500 TRY584.79500 TWD
1000 TRY1169.59000 TWD
2000 TRY2339.18000 TWD
5000 TRY5847.95000 TWD
10000 TRY11695.90000 TWD