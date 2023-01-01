1 New Taiwan dollar to Turkish liras

1.00000 TWD = 0.85495 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:35 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 TRY
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 TWD0.85495 TRY
5 TWD4.27477 TRY
10 TWD8.54954 TRY
20 TWD17.09908 TRY
50 TWD42.74770 TRY
100 TWD85.49540 TRY
250 TWD213.73850 TRY
500 TWD427.47700 TRY
1000 TWD854.95400 TRY
2000 TWD1709.90800 TRY
5000 TWD4274.77000 TRY
10000 TWD8549.54000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TRY1.16965 TWD
5 TRY5.84825 TWD
10 TRY11.69650 TWD
20 TRY23.39300 TWD
50 TRY58.48250 TWD
100 TRY116.96500 TWD
250 TRY292.41250 TWD
500 TRY584.82500 TWD
1000 TRY1169.65000 TWD
2000 TRY2339.30000 TWD
5000 TRY5848.25000 TWD
10000 TRY11696.50000 TWD