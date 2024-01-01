Tongan paʻangas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert TOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
770.17 bgn

T$1.000 TOP = лв0.7702 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78230.7930
Low0.75810.7581
Average0.76960.7740
Change-1.55%-1.41%
1 TOP to BGN stats

The performance of TOP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7823 and a 30 day low of 0.7581. This means the 30 day average was 0.7696. The change for TOP to BGN was -1.55.

The performance of TOP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7930 and a 90 day low of 0.7581. This means the 90 day average was 0.7740. The change for TOP to BGN was -1.41.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3161.5141.6770.93521.125
1 GBP1.17311.279107.071.7751.9671.09724.77
1 USD0.9170.782183.711.3881.5380.85719.366
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bulgarian Lev
1 TOP0.77017 BGN
5 TOP3.85086 BGN
10 TOP7.70173 BGN
20 TOP15.40346 BGN
50 TOP38.50865 BGN
100 TOP77.01730 BGN
250 TOP192.54325 BGN
500 TOP385.08650 BGN
1000 TOP770.17300 BGN
2000 TOP1,540.34600 BGN
5000 TOP3,850.86500 BGN
10000 TOP7,701.73000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BGN1.29841 TOP
5 BGN6.49205 TOP
10 BGN12.98410 TOP
20 BGN25.96820 TOP
50 BGN64.92050 TOP
100 BGN129.84100 TOP
250 BGN324.60250 TOP
500 BGN649.20500 TOP
1000 BGN1,298.41000 TOP
2000 BGN2,596.82000 TOP
5000 BGN6,492.05000 TOP
10000 BGN12,984.10000 TOP