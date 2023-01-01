5000 Tongan paʻangas to Bulgarian levs

Convert TOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

5000 top
3901.98 bgn

1.00000 TOP = 0.78040 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TOP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0513587.53011.444341.661430.9632518.9342
1GBP1.1552711.2146101.1221.668621.919411.1128121.8742
1USD0.951150.823316183.2551.37381.580280.916218.0094
1INR0.01142460.009889090.012011310.01650110.01898120.01100470.216316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bulgarian Lev
1 TOP0.78040 BGN
5 TOP3.90198 BGN
10 TOP7.80396 BGN
20 TOP15.60792 BGN
50 TOP39.01980 BGN
100 TOP78.03960 BGN
250 TOP195.09900 BGN
500 TOP390.19800 BGN
1000 TOP780.39600 BGN
2000 TOP1560.79200 BGN
5000 TOP3901.98000 BGN
10000 TOP7803.96000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BGN1.28140 TOP
5 BGN6.40700 TOP
10 BGN12.81400 TOP
20 BGN25.62800 TOP
50 BGN64.07000 TOP
100 BGN128.14000 TOP
250 BGN320.35000 TOP
500 BGN640.70000 TOP
1000 BGN1281.40000 TOP
2000 BGN2562.80000 TOP
5000 BGN6407.00000 TOP
10000 BGN12814.00000 TOP