2000 Tongan paʻangas to Bulgarian levs

Convert TOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

2000 top
1560.71 bgn

1.00000 TOP = 0.78035 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27 UTC
TOP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.051487.53431.444361.661110.963218.9175
1GBP1.1552711.2147101.131.668691.919111.1127521.8557
1USD0.95110.823249183.2551.373751.57990.916117.9927
1INR0.01142410.009888280.012011310.01650050.01897670.01100350.216116

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bulgarian Lev
1 TOP0.78035 BGN
5 TOP3.90177 BGN
10 TOP7.80354 BGN
20 TOP15.60708 BGN
50 TOP39.01770 BGN
100 TOP78.03540 BGN
250 TOP195.08850 BGN
500 TOP390.17700 BGN
1000 TOP780.35400 BGN
2000 TOP1560.70800 BGN
5000 TOP3901.77000 BGN
10000 TOP7803.54000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BGN1.28147 TOP
5 BGN6.40735 TOP
10 BGN12.81470 TOP
20 BGN25.62940 TOP
50 BGN64.07350 TOP
100 BGN128.14700 TOP
250 BGN320.36750 TOP
500 BGN640.73500 TOP
1000 BGN1281.47000 TOP
2000 BGN2562.94000 TOP
5000 BGN6407.35000 TOP
10000 BGN12814.70000 TOP