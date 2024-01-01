5,000 Bulgarian levs to Tongan paʻangas

Convert BGN to TOP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = T$1.271 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
BGN to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TOP
1 BGN to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31741.3359
Low1.25901.2590
Average1.28451.3015
Change-2.31%-3.63%
1 BGN to TOP stats

The performance of BGN to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3174 and a 30 day low of 1.2590. This means the 30 day average was 1.2845. The change for BGN to TOP was -2.31.

The performance of BGN to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3359 and a 90 day low of 1.2590. This means the 90 day average was 1.3015. The change for BGN to TOP was -3.63.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5341.3390.7918.072
1 EUR1.05811.7931.4781.6221.4160.83519.112
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.662
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21311.0970.9580.56512.928

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BGN1.27093 TOP
5 BGN6.35465 TOP
10 BGN12.70930 TOP
20 BGN25.41860 TOP
50 BGN63.54650 TOP
100 BGN127.09300 TOP
250 BGN317.73250 TOP
500 BGN635.46500 TOP
1000 BGN1,270.93000 TOP
2000 BGN2,541.86000 TOP
5000 BGN6,354.65000 TOP
10000 BGN12,709.30000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bulgarian Lev
1 TOP0.78683 BGN
5 TOP3.93414 BGN
10 TOP7.86828 BGN
20 TOP15.73656 BGN
50 TOP39.34140 BGN
100 TOP78.68280 BGN
250 TOP196.70700 BGN
500 TOP393.41400 BGN
1000 TOP786.82800 BGN
2000 TOP1,573.65600 BGN
5000 TOP3,934.14000 BGN
10000 TOP7,868.28000 BGN