5,000 Bulgarian levs to Tongan paʻangas

Convert BGN to TOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
6,580.30 top

лв1.000 BGN = T$1.316 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31911.3191
Low1.28431.2610
Average1.30391.2936
Change1.70%2.26%
1 BGN to TOP stats

The performance of BGN to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3191 and a 30 day low of 1.2843. This means the 30 day average was 1.3039. The change for BGN to TOP was 1.70.

The performance of BGN to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3191 and a 90 day low of 1.2610. This means the 90 day average was 1.2936. The change for BGN to TOP was 2.26.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BGN1.31606 TOP
5 BGN6.58030 TOP
10 BGN13.16060 TOP
20 BGN26.32120 TOP
50 BGN65.80300 TOP
100 BGN131.60600 TOP
250 BGN329.01500 TOP
500 BGN658.03000 TOP
1000 BGN1,316.06000 TOP
2000 BGN2,632.12000 TOP
5000 BGN6,580.30000 TOP
10000 BGN13,160.60000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bulgarian Lev
1 TOP0.75984 BGN
5 TOP3.79922 BGN
10 TOP7.59844 BGN
20 TOP15.19688 BGN
50 TOP37.99220 BGN
100 TOP75.98440 BGN
250 TOP189.96100 BGN
500 TOP379.92200 BGN
1000 TOP759.84400 BGN
2000 TOP1,519.68800 BGN
5000 TOP3,799.22000 BGN
10000 TOP7,598.44000 BGN