10 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Bulgarian levs

Convert TOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

10000 top
7709.13 bgn

1.00000 TOP = 0.77091 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bulgarian Lev
1 TOP0.77091 BGN
5 TOP3.85457 BGN
10 TOP7.70913 BGN
20 TOP15.41826 BGN
50 TOP38.54565 BGN
100 TOP77.09130 BGN
250 TOP192.72825 BGN
500 TOP385.45650 BGN
1000 TOP770.91300 BGN
2000 TOP1541.82600 BGN
5000 TOP3854.56500 BGN
10000 TOP7709.13000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BGN1.29716 TOP
5 BGN6.48580 TOP
10 BGN12.97160 TOP
20 BGN25.94320 TOP
50 BGN64.85800 TOP
100 BGN129.71600 TOP
250 BGN324.29000 TOP
500 BGN648.58000 TOP
1000 BGN1297.16000 TOP
2000 BGN2594.32000 TOP
5000 BGN6485.80000 TOP
10000 BGN12971.60000 TOP