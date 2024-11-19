Bulgarian lev to Tongan paʻangas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bulgarian lev to Tongan paʻangas history summary. This is the Bulgarian lev (BGN) to Tongan paʻangas (TOP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and TOP historical data from 19-11-2019 to 19-11-2024.
BGN to TOP conversion chart
1 BGN = 1.27079 TOP
0
Bulgarian lev to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Tongan paʻangas is currently 1.271 today, reflecting a 0.381% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.916% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 1.288 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1.254 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 1.652% increase in value.
