100 Tunisian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TND to KWD at the real exchange rate

100 tnd
9.696 kwd

1.00000 TND = 0.09696 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TND to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0503587.47371.444971.661680.9633518.9021
1GBP1.1555411.2138101.0861.669821.920271.1131821.8435
1USD0.952050.823859183.28051.37571.582030.9171517.996
1INR0.0114320.009892580.012007610.01651890.01899640.01101280.216089

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TND0.09696 KWD
5 TND0.48480 KWD
10 TND0.96959 KWD
20 TND1.93919 KWD
50 TND4.84797 KWD
100 TND9.69595 KWD
250 TND24.23988 KWD
500 TND48.47975 KWD
1000 TND96.95950 KWD
2000 TND193.91900 KWD
5000 TND484.79750 KWD
10000 TND969.59500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 KWD10.31360 TND
5 KWD51.56800 TND
10 KWD103.13600 TND
20 KWD206.27200 TND
50 KWD515.68000 TND
100 KWD1031.36000 TND
250 KWD2578.40000 TND
500 KWD5156.80000 TND
1000 KWD10313.60000 TND
2000 KWD20627.20000 TND
5000 KWD51568.00000 TND
10000 KWD103136.00000 TND