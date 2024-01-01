500 Kuwaiti dinars to Tunisian dinars

Convert KWD to TND at the real exchange rate

500 kwd
5,085.800 tnd

1.00000 KWD = 10.17160 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 KWD10.17160 TND
5 KWD50.85800 TND
10 KWD101.71600 TND
20 KWD203.43200 TND
50 KWD508.58000 TND
100 KWD1017.16000 TND
250 KWD2542.90000 TND
500 KWD5085.80000 TND
1000 KWD10171.60000 TND
2000 KWD20343.20000 TND
5000 KWD50858.00000 TND
10000 KWD101716.00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TND0.09831 KWD
5 TND0.49156 KWD
10 TND0.98313 KWD
20 TND1.96626 KWD
50 TND4.91564 KWD
100 TND9.83129 KWD
250 TND24.57822 KWD
500 TND49.15645 KWD
1000 TND98.31290 KWD
2000 TND196.62580 KWD
5000 TND491.56450 KWD
10000 TND983.12900 KWD