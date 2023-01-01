500 Kuwaiti dinars to Tunisian dinars

Convert KWD to TND at the real exchange rate

500 kwd
4996.990 tnd

1.00000 KWD = 9.99398 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 KWD9.99398 TND
5 KWD49.96990 TND
10 KWD99.93980 TND
20 KWD199.87960 TND
50 KWD499.69900 TND
100 KWD999.39800 TND
250 KWD2498.49500 TND
500 KWD4996.99000 TND
1000 KWD9993.98000 TND
2000 KWD19987.96000 TND
5000 KWD49969.90000 TND
10000 KWD99939.80000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TND0.10006 KWD
5 TND0.50030 KWD
10 TND1.00060 KWD
20 TND2.00120 KWD
50 TND5.00300 KWD
100 TND10.00600 KWD
250 TND25.01500 KWD
500 TND50.03000 KWD
1000 TND100.06000 KWD
2000 TND200.12000 KWD
5000 TND500.30000 KWD
10000 TND1000.60000 KWD