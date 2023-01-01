10 Tunisian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TND to KWD at the real exchange rate

10 tnd
0.970 kwd

1.00000 TND = 0.09697 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31 UTC
TND to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TND0.09697 KWD
5 TND0.48484 KWD
10 TND0.96969 KWD
20 TND1.93937 KWD
50 TND4.84844 KWD
100 TND9.69687 KWD
250 TND24.24217 KWD
500 TND48.48435 KWD
1000 TND96.96870 KWD
2000 TND193.93740 KWD
5000 TND484.84350 KWD
10000 TND969.68700 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 KWD10.31260 TND
5 KWD51.56300 TND
10 KWD103.12600 TND
20 KWD206.25200 TND
50 KWD515.63000 TND
100 KWD1031.26000 TND
250 KWD2578.15000 TND
500 KWD5156.30000 TND
1000 KWD10312.60000 TND
2000 KWD20625.20000 TND
5000 KWD51563.00000 TND
10000 KWD103126.00000 TND