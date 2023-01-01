10 Turkmenistani manats to Bahraini dinars

Convert TMT to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 tmt
1.079 bhd

1.00000 TMT = 0.10787 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TMT to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.05287.61111.444921.659830.9637518.8733
1GBP1.155411.21555101.2321.669561.917881.1135221.8075
1USD0.950550.822673183.28051.37351.577780.916117.9404
1INR0.01141410.009878340.012007610.01649250.01894540.01100020.215421

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bahraini Dinar
1 TMT0.10787 BHD
5 TMT0.53934 BHD
10 TMT1.07867 BHD
20 TMT2.15734 BHD
50 TMT5.39335 BHD
100 TMT10.78670 BHD
250 TMT26.96675 BHD
500 TMT53.93350 BHD
1000 TMT107.86700 BHD
2000 TMT215.73400 BHD
5000 TMT539.33500 BHD
10000 TMT1078.67000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BHD9.27068 TMT
5 BHD46.35340 TMT
10 BHD92.70680 TMT
20 BHD185.41360 TMT
50 BHD463.53400 TMT
100 BHD927.06800 TMT
250 BHD2317.67000 TMT
500 BHD4635.34000 TMT
1000 BHD9270.68000 TMT
2000 BHD18541.36000 TMT
5000 BHD46353.40000 TMT
10000 BHD92706.80000 TMT