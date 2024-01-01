250 Bahraini dinars to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BHD to TMT at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = T9.286 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
BHD to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TMT
1 BHD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.28749.2901
Low9.28269.2814
Average9.28439.2851
Change0.03%-0.02%
1 BHD to TMT stats

The performance of BHD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2874 and a 30 day low of 9.2826. This means the 30 day average was 9.2843. The change for BHD to TMT was 0.03.

The performance of BHD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.2901 and a 90 day low of 9.2814. This means the 90 day average was 9.2851. The change for BHD to TMT was -0.02.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BHD9.28554 TMT
5 BHD46.42770 TMT
10 BHD92.85540 TMT
20 BHD185.71080 TMT
50 BHD464.27700 TMT
100 BHD928.55400 TMT
250 BHD2,321.38500 TMT
500 BHD4,642.77000 TMT
1000 BHD9,285.54000 TMT
2000 BHD18,571.08000 TMT
5000 BHD46,427.70000 TMT
10000 BHD92,855.40000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bahraini Dinar
1 TMT0.10769 BHD
5 TMT0.53847 BHD
10 TMT1.07694 BHD
20 TMT2.15388 BHD
50 TMT5.38470 BHD
100 TMT10.76940 BHD
250 TMT26.92350 BHD
500 TMT53.84700 BHD
1000 TMT107.69400 BHD
2000 TMT215.38800 BHD
5000 TMT538.47000 BHD
10000 TMT1,076.94000 BHD