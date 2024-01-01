Tajikistani somonis to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TJS to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
28,290.80 lkr

SM1.000 TJS = Sr28.29 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TJS to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.479428.6024
Low27.896827.1846
Average28.286428.0322
Change0.62%4.07%
1 TJS to LKR stats

The performance of TJS to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.4794 and a 30 day low of 27.8968. This means the 30 day average was 28.2864. The change for TJS to LKR was 0.62.

The performance of TJS to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.6024 and a 90 day low of 27.1846. This means the 90 day average was 28.0322. The change for TJS to LKR was 4.07.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TJS28.29080 LKR
5 TJS141.45400 LKR
10 TJS282.90800 LKR
20 TJS565.81600 LKR
50 TJS1,414.54000 LKR
100 TJS2,829.08000 LKR
250 TJS7,072.70000 LKR
500 TJS14,145.40000 LKR
1000 TJS28,290.80000 LKR
2000 TJS56,581.60000 LKR
5000 TJS141,454.00000 LKR
10000 TJS282,908.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 LKR0.03535 TJS
5 LKR0.17674 TJS
10 LKR0.35347 TJS
20 LKR0.70694 TJS
50 LKR1.76736 TJS
100 LKR3.53472 TJS
250 LKR8.83680 TJS
500 LKR17.67360 TJS
1000 LKR35.34720 TJS
2000 LKR70.69440 TJS
5000 LKR176.73600 TJS
10000 LKR353.47200 TJS