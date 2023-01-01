10 Tajikistani somonis to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TJS to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
295.01 lkr

1.00000 TJS = 29.50090 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:0 UTC
TJS to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TJS29.50090 LKR
5 TJS147.50450 LKR
10 TJS295.00900 LKR
20 TJS590.01800 LKR
50 TJS1475.04500 LKR
100 TJS2950.09000 LKR
250 TJS7375.22500 LKR
500 TJS14750.45000 LKR
1000 TJS29500.90000 LKR
2000 TJS59001.80000 LKR
5000 TJS147504.50000 LKR
10000 TJS295009.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 LKR0.03390 TJS
5 LKR0.16949 TJS
10 LKR0.33897 TJS
20 LKR0.67795 TJS
50 LKR1.69486 TJS
100 LKR3.38973 TJS
250 LKR8.47433 TJS
500 LKR16.94865 TJS
1000 LKR33.89730 TJS
2000 LKR67.79460 TJS
5000 LKR169.48650 TJS
10000 LKR338.97300 TJS