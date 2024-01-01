Tajikistani somonis to Kazakhstani tenges today
Convert TJS to KZT at the real exchange rate
|1 TJS to KZT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|44.8508
|44.8508
|Low
|43.8159
|40.1926
|Average
|44.4032
|42.6171
|Change
|0.55%
|10.84%
1 TJS to KZT stats
The performance of TJS to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.8508 and a 30 day low of 43.8159. This means the 30 day average was 44.4032. The change for TJS to KZT was 0.55.
The performance of TJS to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.8508 and a 90 day low of 40.1926. This means the 90 day average was 42.6171. The change for TJS to KZT was 10.84.
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 TJS
|44.55110 KZT
|5 TJS
|222.75550 KZT
|10 TJS
|445.51100 KZT
|20 TJS
|891.02200 KZT
|50 TJS
|2,227.55500 KZT
|100 TJS
|4,455.11000 KZT
|250 TJS
|11,137.77500 KZT
|500 TJS
|22,275.55000 KZT
|1000 TJS
|44,551.10000 KZT
|2000 TJS
|89,102.20000 KZT
|5000 TJS
|222,755.50000 KZT
|10000 TJS
|445,511.00000 KZT