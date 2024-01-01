Tajikistani somonis to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert TJS to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
44,551.10 kzt

SM1.000 TJS = ₸44.55 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
TJS to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.850844.8508
Low43.815940.1926
Average44.403242.6171
Change0.55%10.84%
1 TJS to KZT stats

The performance of TJS to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.8508 and a 30 day low of 43.8159. This means the 30 day average was 44.4032. The change for TJS to KZT was 0.55.

The performance of TJS to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.8508 and a 90 day low of 40.1926. This means the 90 day average was 42.6171. The change for TJS to KZT was 10.84.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TJS44.55110 KZT
5 TJS222.75550 KZT
10 TJS445.51100 KZT
20 TJS891.02200 KZT
50 TJS2,227.55500 KZT
100 TJS4,455.11000 KZT
250 TJS11,137.77500 KZT
500 TJS22,275.55000 KZT
1000 TJS44,551.10000 KZT
2000 TJS89,102.20000 KZT
5000 TJS222,755.50000 KZT
10000 TJS445,511.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KZT0.02245 TJS
5 KZT0.11223 TJS
10 KZT0.22446 TJS
20 KZT0.44892 TJS
50 KZT1.12231 TJS
100 KZT2.24461 TJS
250 KZT5.61153 TJS
500 KZT11.22305 TJS
1000 KZT22.44610 TJS
2000 KZT44.89220 TJS
5000 KZT112.23050 TJS
10000 KZT224.46100 TJS