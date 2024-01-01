2000 Kazakhstani tenges to Tajikistani somonis

Convert KZT to TJS at the real exchange rate

2,000 kzt
48.71 tjs

1.00000 KZT = 0.02435 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85471.0775589.45371.452911.650410.9482318.3791
1 GBP1.1711.2608104.6661.71.931081.1094321.5047
1 USD0.928050.793147183.01581.348351.531630.8802517.0564
1 INR0.0111790.009554170.012045910.01624210.01844980.01060340.20546

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KZT0.02435 TJS
5 KZT0.12177 TJS
10 KZT0.24353 TJS
20 KZT0.48707 TJS
50 KZT1.21766 TJS
100 KZT2.43533 TJS
250 KZT6.08833 TJS
500 KZT12.17665 TJS
1000 KZT24.35330 TJS
2000 KZT48.70660 TJS
5000 KZT121.76650 TJS
10000 KZT243.53300 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TJS41.06220 KZT
5 TJS205.31100 KZT
10 TJS410.62200 KZT
20 TJS821.24400 KZT
50 TJS2053.11000 KZT
100 TJS4106.22000 KZT
250 TJS10265.55000 KZT
500 TJS20531.10000 KZT
1000 TJS41062.20000 KZT
2000 TJS82124.40000 KZT
5000 TJS205311.00000 KZT
10000 TJS410622.00000 KZT