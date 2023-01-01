10 Tajikistani somonis to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert TJS to KZT at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
435.05 kzt

1.00000 TJS = 43.50500 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:9 UTC
TJS to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TJS43.50500 KZT
5 TJS217.52500 KZT
10 TJS435.05000 KZT
20 TJS870.10000 KZT
50 TJS2175.25000 KZT
100 TJS4350.50000 KZT
250 TJS10876.25000 KZT
500 TJS21752.50000 KZT
1000 TJS43505.00000 KZT
2000 TJS87010.00000 KZT
5000 TJS217525.00000 KZT
10000 TJS435050.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KZT0.02299 TJS
5 KZT0.11493 TJS
10 KZT0.22986 TJS
20 KZT0.45972 TJS
50 KZT1.14929 TJS
100 KZT2.29859 TJS
250 KZT5.74648 TJS
500 KZT11.49295 TJS
1000 KZT22.98590 TJS
2000 KZT45.97180 TJS
5000 KZT114.92950 TJS
10000 KZT229.85900 TJS