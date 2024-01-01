Tajikistani somonis to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert TJS to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
11,007.50 bdt

SM1.000 TJS = Tk11.01 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
TJS to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.065911.0659
Low10.847710.0238
Average10.963010.8497
Change1.47%9.81%
1 TJS to BDT stats

The performance of TJS to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0659 and a 30 day low of 10.8477. This means the 30 day average was 10.9630. The change for TJS to BDT was 1.47.

The performance of TJS to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0659 and a 90 day low of 10.0238. This means the 90 day average was 10.8497. The change for TJS to BDT was 9.81.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3431.5131.6760.93721.042
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1531.7751.9661.09924.684
1 USD0.9170.782183.7621.3881.5360.85919.296
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TJS11.00750 BDT
5 TJS55.03750 BDT
10 TJS110.07500 BDT
20 TJS220.15000 BDT
50 TJS550.37500 BDT
100 TJS1,100.75000 BDT
250 TJS2,751.87500 BDT
500 TJS5,503.75000 BDT
1000 TJS11,007.50000 BDT
2000 TJS22,015.00000 BDT
5000 TJS55,037.50000 BDT
10000 TJS110,075.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BDT0.09085 TJS
5 BDT0.45424 TJS
10 BDT0.90847 TJS
20 BDT1.81695 TJS
50 BDT4.54238 TJS
100 BDT9.08475 TJS
250 BDT22.71188 TJS
500 BDT45.42375 TJS
1000 BDT90.84750 TJS
2000 BDT181.69500 TJS
5000 BDT454.23750 TJS
10000 BDT908.47500 TJS