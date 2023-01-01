2000 Tajikistani somonis to Bangladeshi takas

Convert TJS to BDT at the real exchange rate

2,000 tjs
20,100.20 bdt

1.00000 TJS = 10.05010 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:12 UTC
TJS to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TJS10.05010 BDT
5 TJS50.25050 BDT
10 TJS100.50100 BDT
20 TJS201.00200 BDT
50 TJS502.50500 BDT
100 TJS1005.01000 BDT
250 TJS2512.52500 BDT
500 TJS5025.05000 BDT
1000 TJS10050.10000 BDT
2000 TJS20100.20000 BDT
5000 TJS50250.50000 BDT
10000 TJS100501.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BDT0.09950 TJS
5 BDT0.49751 TJS
10 BDT0.99501 TJS
20 BDT1.99002 TJS
50 BDT4.97505 TJS
100 BDT9.95011 TJS
250 BDT24.87527 TJS
500 BDT49.75055 TJS
1000 BDT99.50110 TJS
2000 BDT199.00220 TJS
5000 BDT497.50550 TJS
10000 BDT995.01100 TJS