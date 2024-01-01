50 Bangladeshi takas to Tajikistani somonis

Convert BDT to TJS at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = SM0.08927 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
BDT to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TJS
1 BDT to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08950.0895
Low0.08900.0887
Average0.08920.0892
Change0.02%0.38%
1 BDT to TJS stats

The performance of BDT to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0895 and a 30 day low of 0.0890. This means the 30 day average was 0.0892. The change for BDT to TJS was 0.02.

The performance of BDT to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0895 and a 90 day low of 0.0887. This means the 90 day average was 0.0892. The change for BDT to TJS was 0.38.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BDT0.08927 TJS
5 BDT0.44634 TJS
10 BDT0.89268 TJS
20 BDT1.78537 TJS
50 BDT4.46341 TJS
100 BDT8.92683 TJS
250 BDT22.31708 TJS
500 BDT44.63415 TJS
1000 BDT89.26830 TJS
2000 BDT178.53660 TJS
5000 BDT446.34150 TJS
10000 BDT892.68300 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TJS11.20220 BDT
5 TJS56.01100 BDT
10 TJS112.02200 BDT
20 TJS224.04400 BDT
50 TJS560.11000 BDT
100 TJS1,120.22000 BDT
250 TJS2,800.55000 BDT
500 TJS5,601.10000 BDT
1000 TJS11,202.20000 BDT
2000 TJS22,404.40000 BDT
5000 TJS56,011.00000 BDT
10000 TJS112,022.00000 BDT