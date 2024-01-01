5000 Russian rubles to Mexican pesos

Convert RUB to MXN at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
920.84 mxn

1.00000 RUB = 0.18417 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9261.349257.196250.7930531.526141.3449582.9557
1 EUR1.0799511.457127.771590.856441.648151.4524889.588
1 CAD0.7411520.68628415.333520.5877731.13110.99681361.4828
1 CNY0.1389610.1286740.18749310.1102040.2120740.18689611.5276

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 RUB0.18417 MXN
5 RUB0.92083 MXN
10 RUB1.84167 MXN
20 RUB3.68334 MXN
50 RUB9.20835 MXN
100 RUB18.41670 MXN
250 RUB46.04175 MXN
500 RUB92.08350 MXN
1000 RUB184.16700 MXN
2000 RUB368.33400 MXN
5000 RUB920.83500 MXN
10000 RUB1841.67000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Russian Ruble
1 MXN5.42986 RUB
5 MXN27.14930 RUB
10 MXN54.29860 RUB
20 MXN108.59720 RUB
50 MXN271.49300 RUB
100 MXN542.98600 RUB
250 MXN1357.46500 RUB
500 MXN2714.93000 RUB
1000 MXN5429.86000 RUB
2000 MXN10859.72000 RUB
5000 MXN27149.30000 RUB
10000 MXN54298.60000 RUB