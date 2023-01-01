5 Mexican pesos to Russian rubles

Convert MXN to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
28.19 rub

1.00000 MXN = 5.63881 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.0583588.0331.435551.646980.9655518.4105
1GBP1.1542711.22155101.6081.656911.900951.114521.2495
1USD0.944850.818632183.17951.35641.556180.9123517.3955
1INR0.01135940.009841750.012022210.01630690.01870870.01096840.209132

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Russian Ruble
1 MXN5.63881 RUB
5 MXN28.19405 RUB
10 MXN56.38810 RUB
20 MXN112.77620 RUB
50 MXN281.94050 RUB
100 MXN563.88100 RUB
250 MXN1409.70250 RUB
500 MXN2819.40500 RUB
1000 MXN5638.81000 RUB
2000 MXN11277.62000 RUB
5000 MXN28194.05000 RUB
10000 MXN56388.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 RUB0.17734 MXN
5 RUB0.88671 MXN
10 RUB1.77342 MXN
20 RUB3.54684 MXN
50 RUB8.86710 MXN
100 RUB17.73420 MXN
250 RUB44.33550 MXN
500 RUB88.67100 MXN
1000 RUB177.34200 MXN
2000 RUB354.68400 MXN
5000 RUB886.71000 MXN
10000 RUB1773.42000 MXN